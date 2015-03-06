 Top
    Turkish Ambassador: We are not going to join invitations' race with Armenia

    The fact that Russia has agreed to take part in the commemoration of the centenary of Çanakkale Battle rejoices

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ We celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Canakkale and do not intend to join the invitations' race with Armenia. Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Dzhoshgun, told that to reporters commenting on the number of countries that will participate in the event.

    Turkey with this event sends a message of peace. We believe the direction of such message is important.

    The fact that Russia, with which Turkey has a good attitude, agreed to take part in the commemoration of the centenary of the Çanakkale Battle rejoices, the Ambassador said.

    However, found it difficult to answer the question, how many heads of states expressed their consent to participate in the commemoration of the centenary of Çanakkale Battle.

