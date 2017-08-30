Turkish ambassador and embassy staff visit monument to Turkish soldiers-martyrs in Baku

© Report.az

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the national holiday of Turkey - Victory Day, the Ambassador of the country to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral and the embassy staff visited the monument to the Turkish soldiers-martyrs.

Report informs, at first the Azerbaijani and Turkish national anthems were played, then, ambassador E. Özoral laid a wreath at monument.

Speaking, Turkish ambassador said that today Turkey proudly celebrates the victory, which has become a testament to the fact that the Turks have always been determined to protect their independence and identity.

Notably, the diplomat has also laid a wreath at the memorial Eternal Flame on the Alley of Martyrs.