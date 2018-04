Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, A. Babacan visited the Alley of Martyrs and Alley of Honor, which honors the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and outstanding scientist-ophthalmologist Zarifa Aliyeva.

A. Babacan arrived in Baku to participate in the regional consultative forum B20.