Trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan,Turkey and Turkmenistan held in Kuwait

Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey Elmar Mammadyarov, Rashid Meredov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 42nd Foreign Ministerial Council of the Organization of İslamic Cooperation, Kuwait, 27-28 June, 2015. At the meeting the importance of trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey was stressed in terms of development of regional cooperation. Also, the comprehensive discussions at the Ashgabat trilateral meeting on January 29, 2015, on development of the political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian dimensions of cooperation was highlighted. During the meeting, they exchanged views on topical issues on the agenda of trilateral cooperation.