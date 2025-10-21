Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are brotherly nations

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 11:49
    Tokayev: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are brotherly nations

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly nations, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs citing Akorda.

    "It is a great honor and pleasure for me to welcome you on an official state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. This is a very important event from the perspective of further strengthening the strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries. Without any exaggeration, it can be confidently stated that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly peoples and nations," Tokayev emphasized.

    According to him, developing multifaceted cooperation with Azerbaijan is a priority for Kazakhstan.

    "Moreover, Azerbaijan, under your strong leadership, has noticeably bolstered its positions, reinforced its authority on the international stage, and plays a very important role as a regional power in your part of the world," the Kazakh president noted.

    Tokayev stressed that one of the most important tasks is fostering trade, economic, and political cooperation between the two countries.

    Ilham Aliyev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Astana
    Tokayev: Azərbaycanla çoxşaxəli əməkdaşlığın inkişafı Qazaxıstan üçün prioritetdir
    Токаев: Для Казахстана приоритет - развитие многогранного сотрудничества с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    12:15
    Photo

    Joint project 'Development of the Middle Corridor' presented in Astana

    Foreign policy
    12:04

    Yerlan Akkenzhenov: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to sign strategic energy agreements

    Energy
    11:53

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to sign agreements to increase freight traffic along Middle Corridor

    Business
    11:50

    Azerbaijan uses satellite images to identify mineral resources in liberated areas

    ICT
    11:49

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are brotherly nations

    Foreign policy
    11:44
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana

    Foreign policy
    11:26

    IMF lowers its expectations for Azerbaijan's gross public debt until 2031

    Finance
    11:16

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Central Asia relations transform into unified '6' format

    Foreign policy
    11:10

    IMF announces forecasts for growth of Azerbaijan's non-oil economy

    Finance
    All News Feed