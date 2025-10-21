Tokayev: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are brotherly nations

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly nations, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs citing Akorda.

"It is a great honor and pleasure for me to welcome you on an official state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. This is a very important event from the perspective of further strengthening the strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries. Without any exaggeration, it can be confidently stated that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly peoples and nations," Tokayev emphasized.

According to him, developing multifaceted cooperation with Azerbaijan is a priority for Kazakhstan.

"Moreover, Azerbaijan, under your strong leadership, has noticeably bolstered its positions, reinforced its authority on the international stage, and plays a very important role as a regional power in your part of the world," the Kazakh president noted.

Tokayev stressed that one of the most important tasks is fostering trade, economic, and political cooperation between the two countries.