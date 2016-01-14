Visa center of Hungary to be opened in Baku

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The visa center of Hungary will be opened in Baku soon.

Report was told in the Hungarian Embassy to Azerbaijan, the opening of the center will be held on January 22.

The center will be located in 'Dalğa Plaza' Business Center.

BLS International will adopt documents for obtaining visas. At the same time, the ticket system will be abolished and via the Internet or a phone app anyone will be able to log in and select a time for submitting documents.

The Embassy noted that after opening of the visa center, the visa application process will be easier and more convenient for Azerbaijan citizens who will travel to Hungary.