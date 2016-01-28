European Court publishes 2015 statistics on Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) adopted 30 decisions on Azerbaijan.

Report informs, it was stated in a today's report of the ECHR Overview of the Court’s statistics in 2015".

According to the data presented in the report, over the past year 268 applications were submitted by Azerbaijan to ECHR. 123 Applications declared inadmissible or struck out, 30 cases were adjudicated.

In comparison with the number of appeals to the ECHR regarding Azerbaijan in 2014, it decreased in 2015. For comparison, 402 applications on Azerbaijan were allocated to a judicial formation in 2014, 245 applications were declared inadmissible or struck out, and for 11 applications judgments were delivered.

106 applications communicated to the Government in 2015.

Azerbaijan joined the European Convention on Human Rights in January 2001. The first case was considered in 2006. According to the data of December 31, 2015, for the entire period 1,522 applications on Azerbaijan have been allocated to ECHR.