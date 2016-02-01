EU allocates 3.5 mln EUR to Azerbaijan for implementing migration program

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ "As you know the European Union and Azerbaijan have signed an important agreement on readmission. This shows that for Baku and EU this issue will remain a priority for a long time."

Report informs, head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Malena Mard said at the presentation of "Handbook of European legislation on asylum, immigration and borders", translated into Azerbaijani language.

According to her, the EU is productively working with many government agencies, ministries and agencies on the regulation of migration, "The EU has allocated 3.5 million EUR until 2017 for implementation of regulation of migration processes program in Azerbaijan."

She also noted that the EU will provide the State Border Service of the country with equipment for 400 thousand EUR out of the allocated funds in order to improve management of migration issues: "The ongoing activities are often a part of cooperation a project, which is carried out in the framework of the EU and Azerbaijan's cooperation and aimed at resolving migration issues. Under the second phase of the project trainings and other events will be held in Azerbaijan."