Tajik Ambassador held several meetings with Azerbaijani officials

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rustam Soli has met with the Chief of State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev.

Report informs citing the press service of the Tajik MFA, during the meeting, the sides discussed state and prospects of bilateral cooperation on a wide range, issues of ensuring security of state borders and further development of cooperation between the relevant structures of the two countries.

The ambassador has also met with the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Yagub Eyyubov.

The sides noted the positive relations of the two countries at the current stage of bilateral relations and expressed their readiness for further development of cooperation in the sphere of political, economic, hydro-energy issues, implementation of joint metallurgical and industrial projects.

Then, the ambassador met with the Head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, Firudin Nabiyev.

Within the framework of the visit, the sides discussed state and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan in the field of migration as well as draft development of Intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of labor migration.

The sides stressed readiness and interest in strengthening and developing cooperation in the mentioned area and developed concrete measures for their further practical implementation.