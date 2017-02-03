Swiss Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan is a bridge between Europe and Central Asia

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Confederation have had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the letter addressed by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to his Swiss counterpart it is mentioned that there is a huge potential for the cooperation and partnership has vastly grown to encompass many areas between the two countries.

He emphasized the importance of dynamic political dialogue and inter-parliamentary ties. Touching upon the successful activity of more than 70 Swiss companies in Azerbaijan and SOCAR’s operation Switzerland, Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that the engagement of the Swiss companies in the transportation and railway projects in Azerbaijan not only benefit our bilateral relations, but also open vast regional perspectives for the Swiss businesses in a large geographical area from Far East to North Europe. He also stressed the development of cooperation in the education, culture, agriculture and tourism sectors.

In his letter the Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Didier Burkhalter underlined the excellent relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland and the manifold areas of cooperation which we have developed over the past 25 years. Adding that: “Azerbaijan is a bridge between Europe and Central Asia, not only geographically, but also economically and culturally”. Didier Burkhalter stressed that the current partnership reflects the strong ties between our countries and expressed his confidence in further development of these relations. In the spirit of friendship he wished the people of Azerbaijan all the best.