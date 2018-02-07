 Top
    State Department official: US keen to develop trade relations with Azerbaijan

    Bridget Brink said at a press conference in Baku© Report

    Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The United States is interested in developing trade relations with Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bridget Brink said at a press conference in Baku.

    According to Brink, during her visit to Baku, the main regional issues, in particular, becoming of Azerbaijan the most important transport hub were discussed.

    Brink also expressed gratitude of Washington for the support provided by Azerbaijan within the framework of the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.

