State Committee Chairman announced reason for postponement of forum of Azerbaijani businessmen living abroad

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ The initiative to hold forum of Azerbaijani businessmen is new. Such initiatives always need correction. That is, a new situation is emerging. Apparently, the works in this direction should be developed".

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov said.

He stressed that number of Azerbaijani businessmen in the world is quite high: "It is no good to invite only 100-200 of them to Azerbaijan, if there are so many Azerbaijani businessmen in the world. Others may feel hurt. Therefore, it is necessary to work widely to hold this event".