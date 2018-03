© Sputnik/ Александр Имедашвили

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, James Appathurai will visit Azerbaijan next week.

Report informs, J. Appathurai will attend the Baku event of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) "Presentation of the third stage of the Jeyranchol project", September 26.