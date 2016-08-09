 Top
    Close photo mode

    Speaker of National Council of Slovakia to visit Azerbaijan

    State Secretary of MFA of Slovakia: The EU - Azerbaijan cooperation is intensive

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Andrej Danko to visit Azerbaijan in autumn, State Secretaryof the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Lukáš Parízek said in an exclusive interview with Report.

    "The EU - Azerbaijan cooperation is intensive and regular visits of high-level delegations of the EU to Baku will continue. Regarding the Slovak delegations, we are currently working on the official visit of the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Andrej Danko to Baku in late autumn 2016", - Lukáš Parízek said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi