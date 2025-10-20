Speaker: Armenia planted landmines across occupied Azerbaijani territories

During the years of occupation, Armenia planted a large number of landmines across Azerbaijani territories, according to Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Gafarova made the remark during discussions at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland. The theme of the discussions was upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis.

The speaker underlined that since 2020, more than 400 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured by landmines:

"These mines and remnants of war also cause serious environmental damage: polluting soil and water, destroying biodiversity, and preventing the cultivation of fertile lands."

She also emphasized that for Azerbaijan, humanitarian demining is not only a security measure but also an act of environmental restoration.

In her speech, Gafarova highlighted that reconstruction and recovery efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories are being guided by principles of sustainable development and green integration at every stage. The speaker added that new smart villages and green energy zones are being established to ensure that environmental renewal progresses alongside physical restoration.

She stressed that humanitarian recovery and ecological balance must advance together.

Gafarova also drew attention to the issue of the fate of missing persons as another humanitarian call in the assembly:

"Nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing during the years of conflict, and their families are still waiting for answers. This is not only a national pain but also a universal humanitarian concern shared by many countries. To support this cause, Azerbaijan has adopted humanitarian demining as its 18th National Sustainable Development Goal and invites other countries to embrace similar approaches. Additionally, Azerbaijan organizes international conferences on humanitarian demining and has launched the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, a valuable platform for exchanging ideas and best practices."

In closing, Speaker Gafarova stated that while Azerbaijan was once a recipient of humanitarian aid, it now acts as a donor country, supporting the United Nations and global humanitarian efforts.