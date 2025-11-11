Spanish media outlet highlights Azerbaijan's preparation for WUF13 in 2026

Spanish outlet Límite Informativo has published an article on Azerbaijan's preparations for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in 2026, Report said.

The publication notes that Azerbaijan demonstrates innovative approaches to urban planning, sustainable development strategies, and an inclusive, people-centered city model. According to Límite Informativo, WUF13 will serve as a platform to promote human-centered urban planning and principles of social justice, inclusivity, and civic participation.

Particular attention is given to the integration of women, youth, and people with disabilities into urban life, as well as initiatives such as "Leave No One Behind" and "Women and Urban Transformation."

The article emphasizes that WUF13 is not just an international conference but a strategic platform for modernizing Azerbaijan's urban development strategy, strengthening social and environmental sustainability, and showcasing the country's sustainable planning model. It also contributes to expanding the expertise of local professionals and fostering academic cooperation.

Projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories - including Shusha, Fuzuli, Aghdam, and Jabrayil - are cited as examples of the smart city and smart village concepts. These projects integrate renewable energy, smart lighting, automated waste management, and digital monitoring systems, aligning with the UN's New Urban Agenda and connecting Asia and Europe through sustainable development.

For example, Aghdam's master plan envisions a population of 100,000 by 2050, fully powered by renewable energy. Smart systems for lighting, waste sorting, and water reuse in Fuzuli and Zangilan exemplify Azerbaijan's green transformation and its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

The smart city and smart village initiatives include energy efficiency, digital governance, and environmental monitoring. The first smart village, Aghali in Zangilan, has been inhabited since 2022, featuring solar-powered homes and fully automated water and waste systems.

According to the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the Smart City 2.0 program for 2025–2035 envisions transitioning 12 cities and towns to this model, with several projects to be showcased at WUF13's thematic session Cities for a Green Future.

The article adds that Azerbaijan offers a unique model combining multiculturalism, social solidarity, and equality, with Baku's blend of historic heritage and modern architecture serving as a prime example.

WUF13's main theme - "Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities" - aligns with Azerbaijan's social development strategy, focusing on inclusivity, accessibility, and climate resilience.

During the forum, architects, startup leaders, and young researchers will discuss gender equality in urban design, youth innovation, and universal design standards for public buildings and transport in Baku.

Límite Informativo concludes that the forum in Baku showcases Azerbaijan"s successful experience and represents a strategic investment in the country"s long-term sustainable development.