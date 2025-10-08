Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    South Korean ambassador participates in seminar on peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 09:52
    South Korean ambassador participates in seminar on peace process in South Caucasus

    South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Gym gu has participated in a hybrid seminar, "Peace Talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Implications for Regional Security," Report informs referring to the embassy.

    The event was organized by the Korean Embassy and ADA University.

    The significance of this seminar lies in the fact that experts from three South Caucasus countries (Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia) gathered for the first time to exchange views on the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, the embassy stated.

    In his welcoming speech, the diplomat presented the South Korean government's efforts to establish peace in the Korean Peninsula region and emphasized the potential for important parallels and lessons learned between the peace process in the South Caucasus and on the Korean Peninsula.

    Səfir Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında sülh prosesinə həsr olunan tədbirə qatılıb
    Посол Южной Кореи принял участие в семинаре по мирному процессу на Южном Кавказе

