Sofia Saeed Shah: Azerbaijan always supports Pakistan's position on Kashmir

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 12:44
    Azerbaijan has consistently and unequivocally supported Pakistan's stance on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, according to Sofia Saeed Shah, Member of Pakistan's National Assembly, Report informs.

    She made the remark during an international parliamentary conference held in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis.

    Saeed Shah noted that bilateral relations between the two countries are also strengthening at the parliamentary level:

    "The meeting of parliamentary speakers from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan held in Islamabad is a clear example of this. Azerbaijan and Pakistan have always supported one another. Azerbaijan has consistently backed Pakistan's position on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Such moments and ongoing meetings play a vital role in elevating our relations to a new level."

    Sofiya Said Şah: Azərbaycan Kəşmir məsələsində hər zaman Pakistanın mövqeyini birmənalı dəstəkləyib
    София Саид Шах: Азербайджан однозначно поддерживает Пакистан в вопросе Джамму и Кашмира

