Slovenia, Azerbaijan in talks over air agreement

Slovenia and Azerbaijan are currently negotiating an air service agreement that would pave the way for the launch of flights between the two countries, Report informs referring to Ex-Yu Aviation News.

Slovenia's Minister for Economy, Tourism and Sport, Matjaž Han, noted that establishing air links would significantly strengthen economic cooperation and connectivity between the two nations.

"Slovenia and Azerbaijan are building on traditionally good relations with an increasing emphasis on deepening economic cooperation. Currently, cooperation is strengthening most rapidly in logistics, the development of efficient transport routes, energy, digitalisation and the pharmaceutical sector. There are no scheduled air services between the Republic of Slovenia and Azerbaijan. Negotiations between the two countries on an air transport agreement are still ongoing. However, we agree that scheduled air services enable general economic cooperation between the countries," the minister said.

The number of Slovenian visitors to Azerbaijan remains modest, with just 553 arrivals recorded between January and August this year.

"We suggest that the Slovenian Tourist Board and the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan explore opportunities for closer cooperation, including organising familiarisation trips for journalists, influencers and tour operators from both countries," Han said.