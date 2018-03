Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We face with unresolved conflicts and new threats in the OSCE region."

Report informs, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said at the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg.

He said that former chairmanship of Serbia to the OSCE aimed to solve these issues.

The minister added that more time needed for resolution of these conflicts.