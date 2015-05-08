Secretary of Russian Security Council visits Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Security Council Secretary of the Russian Fedferation, Nikolai Patrushev will visit Azerbaijan on May 11-12.

Report informs referring to the information given by the Russian Embassy to Azerbaijan.

During the visit N.Patrushev to hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials, also discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, issues of regional and international security.

Also planned meeting with Azerbaijani Veterans of World War II.