Secretary General: Conflicts in GUAM pose threat to international security and stability

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Altay Efendiyev, Secretary General of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM, has visited New York at the invitation of Ukraine chairing the UN Security Council .

Report informs, during the visit he took part in the open debate of the Security Council on "Conflicts in Europe: Support for international peace and security ", also meeting were held with heads of diplomatic missions of the GUAM member countries accredited to the United Nations, and representatives of international organizations.

During the debate, A. Efendiyev expressed concern in connection with armed conflicts in the GUAM territory, imposed and fueled by outside, which caused a flagrant violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the GUAM member states, which have caused numerous casualties and millions of refugees and internally displaced persons. Secretary General emphasized the negative impact on the regional and international cooperation of the GUAM countries, as well as the risks and threats that such conflicts pose to European and international security and stability. Secretary General called on the international community to facilitate their early peaceful settlement to implement sustainable development objectives of the program of the United Nations in 2030.

GUAM Secretary General also called for support of the GUAM initiative to promote collective resolution "Protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their implications for international peace, security and development " under the relevant agenda item of the General Assembly.

During the visit, Secretary General held a meeting with the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev, Permanent Representative of Georgia to the UN Kakha Imnadze.