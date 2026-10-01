Sarah Tonucci: CAMCA network brings together more than 300 participants from 10 countries

More than 300 participants in the CAMCA network work across the region and beyond, promoting regional cooperation through various events and initiatives, Rumsfeld Foundation Executive Director Sarah Tonucci said during an event dedicated to the agenda of the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026, according to Report.

"This network of regional talent is truly unique and is the first of its kind. It brings together all 10 countries – from the Caspian Sea to the Mongolian steppes – connecting pioneers, innovators and leaders from various fields across the region," she said.

According to Tonucci, the network's participants are united by strong ties based on friendship, respect, shared experiences and a belief in the importance of the region's interconnected and collaborative development.

She noted that the Rumsfeld Foundation had placed a particular focus on strengthening ties among participants in its program from the very beginning.

"It is wonderful to stand here today and confirm that such a network truly exists. We are confident that it will continue to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of the CAMCA region," Tonucci said.

She also thanked Azerbaijan for its warm hospitality and emphasized that it is a great honor for the CAMCA community to hold the event in the country once again.