Samad Seyidov to leave for Strasbourg to attend PACE winter session

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties, will visit Strasbourg, France, on January 21 to attend the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Report informs referring to the parliamentary press service, the delegation includes Chairman of the Culture Committee Rafael Huseynov, lawmakers Sahiba Gafarova, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Ganira Pashayeva, Ulviyya Aghayeva, Sabir Hajiyev, Elshad Hasanov, Vusal Huseynov, Fazil Mustafa, Asim Mollazade, Rovshan Rzayev.

The new president of PACE will be elected at the event and annual statements of the Bureau and Permanent Committee will be submitted. Secretary General of the Council of Europe and Commissioner for Human Rights will report on the works implemented in 2017. A report will be made on the activity of the Organization's Committee of Ministers. The session will review the issue of protection of regional and national minority languages in Europe, humanitarian outcomes of the situation in Ukraine, modern sport management, improvement of the monitoring procedure in the Assembly in 2017, implementation of commitments by Ireland, Hungary, Greece, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The visit will end on January 28.