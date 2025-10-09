Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Russian President on AZAL plane crash: Our duty is to provide an objective assessment

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 16:46
    Russian President on AZAL plane crash: Our duty is to provide an objective assessment

    President of Russia Vladimir Putin highlighted the importance of conducting an objective assessment of the AZAL plane crash. He made the remarks during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, according to Report.

    "It is our duty to objectively evaluate everything that happened and determine the true causes. However, this process requires time. To reach a definitive conclusion, it will likely take a little more time," the Russian President said.

    Rusiya Prezidenti AZAL təyyarəsinin qəzası haqqında: Bizim borcumuz baş verənlərə obyektiv qiymət verməkdir
    Президент РФ о катастрофе самолета AZAL: Наш долг – дать объективную оценку произошедшему

