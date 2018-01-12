 Top
    Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs considers Azerbaijan safe for rest

    Minister has approved a relevant list of countries

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has included Azerbaijan in the list of foreign countries, where the rest of the employees of the department, including civil servants, is considered safe, Report informs referring to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia.

    Russian minister of internal affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev has approved the list of countries for this year, where the staff's stay is recognized safe on the basis of "military-political, criminogenic, sanitary-epidemiological and natural-climatic conditions."

    The list along with Azerbaijan, also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, the countries of Central Asia, etc.

    Association notes that Azerbaijan, despite the presence of the sea coast, mainly has a sightseeing destination.

