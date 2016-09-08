Russian MFA: We are grateful to Azerbaijan for support at Paralympics

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ "We are grateful to Baku, our Azerbaijani colleagues, citizens of this country, because they responded, realized the injustice of the situation, which occurs with the Russian Paralympians."

Report informs, official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on the official denial of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Sports and Youth from quota received as a result of prohibition of participation of the Russian athletes at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"Support is very important for us at this moment, because we are talking about that they are trying to hurt the people, who all his life fought with their pain, the people, who with their lives, destinies trying to show and prove that the pain can be overcome", M. Zakharova said.