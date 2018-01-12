Russian MFA: Inclusion of Azerbaijan by the US in list of increased caution countries a nonsense

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is very successfully conducting many international events."

Report informs, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry (MFA) Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on the inclusion of Azerbaijan by the US State Department in list of countries threatened with terrorism (increased caution).

"Do you know why? Because Azerbaijan has also successfully carried out many international events in the sphere of sports and culture, and it must be constantly kept, so to speak, in tone." It was written by people who had never been to Baku. I can honestly say as a person who repeatedly and with great pleasure comes to Azerbaijan, visits Baku, the historical center, restaurants, museums, friends. "It's just nonsense to write about it that it is not recommended for tourists to come to Baku, to Azerbaijan," said Zakharova.

According to her, to include Azerbaijan in such a list could write "those people who do not imagine neither Azerbaijan, nor the country's culture, nor its political realities." She added that such people are unlikely to be able to say where Azerbaijan is located.

A day before, the US State Department launched a new system for alerting American tourists traveling to other countries about the threats to their safety during the trip. Azerbaijan is included in the second category of countries in terms of security threats.