Russian FM: Text of Convention on Caspian legal status ready

Moscow. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Text of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea is ready.

Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following the results of the 7th meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian Sea littoral states in Moscow.

"We discussed the issues on the current agenda on the Caspian Sea. Special attention was paid to the work on the draft Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. I am pleased to announce that we have found solutions to all the remaining open key issues related to the development of this document. Actually, text of the document is read", Lavrov added.

According to him, the Fifth Caspian Summit is planned to be held in mid-2018.

Lavrov noted that the document is planned to be signed at the summit to be held in Kazakhstan: "We hope that this may be carried out in the first half, but the final decision will be made by the leadership of Kazakhstan on term of the summit, when it will be clear that all technical and legal aspects of work on the agreed text have already been completed".