Romanian ambassador sent congratulations on the occasion of Union Day

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan Daniel Cristian Ciobanu sent congratulation message on the occasion of the Union Day of Romanian Principalities, Report was told by the embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan.

In the congratulation the ambassador said: "The Union Day of Romanian Principalities, which is celebrated every year on January 24, marks a very important moment for Romanian people. 157 years ago Romanian principalities of Wallachia and Moldova united. This historical event has a great significance because it opened the process of unification of all Romanian provinces in a single state and put the basis of forming the modern Romania. It demonstrated the power of solidarity and joint action.

Celebrating Union Day of Romanian Principalities in Azerbaijan, which is a strategic partner for Romania, is a moment of great honor and joy. Relations between Romania and Azerbaijan are developing very successfully in all fields. Romanian and Azerbaijani people are closely linked by the spirit of friendship and mutual respect.

Romanian Embassy in Baku avails itself of this opportunity to warmly congratulate all Romanians in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Union Day of Romanian Principalities".