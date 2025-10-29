Romania starts to apply Azerbaijan's ASAN xidmet model

Romania has begun implementing the Azerbaijani ASAN xidmet model, Mircea Abrudean, President of the Romanian Senate, said at an international parliamentary conference in the Milli Majlis (parliament) on the topic "The Constitution as the Basis for the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Modern World," Report informs.

He proposed establishing cooperation between the parliamentary committees of the two countries.

"Azerbaijan's ASAN xidmet model in the field of digitalization is already being applied in our country. We can also create a joint parliamentary group to strengthen cooperation in the areas of digital ID, public procurement, and cybersecurity," he noted.