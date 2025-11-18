Rich Outzen: TRIPP opening massive opportunities for South Caucasus

The TRIPP deal opens up vast economic opportunities for the South Caucasus region, Rich Outzen, a senior non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council and geopolitical analyst, said at the 1st Azerbaijan-US Think Tank Forum, Report informs.

"TRIPP has not only diplomatic significance but also enormous commercial potential. This attracts a wide range of supporters, including the private sector, which enhances the prospects for its successful implementation," he noted.

He emphasized the significance of TRIPP, which includes a 26-kilometer stretch of Armenian territory that will become a transit corridor linking Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Central Asia, and Europe. He added that Central Asian states also view this project as an opportunity to implement the entire Middle Corridor, which will strengthen ties between Central Asia and the South Caucasus with Western economies.

"About a dozen countries are interested in the project's success, making it multidimensional and strategically significant for the entire region. Combined with the opportunities for the private sector, this creates serious grounds for optimism," the analyst emphasized.