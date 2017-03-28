Rex Tillerson: US remains committed to facilating a peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and the Secretary of State of the United States of America Rex W. Tillerson had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Report was informed the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, in the letter addressed to the U.S. Secretary of State Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stated that throughout the past 25 years the relations between our two nations has transformed into strategic partnership with a distinct peculiarity devoted to development of our collaboration in political, economic and security areas.

Minister mentioned that nowadays, Azerbaijan closely cooperates with the United States on energy issues by contributing to energy security and energy diversification in Europe. Noting the successful cooperation of the two countries on counterterrorism and non-proliferation issues, Foreign Minister also added that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries that provided multifaceted support for the United States operations in Afghanistan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan relies on honest mediation of the United States on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict and reiterated that the conflict must be resolved by peaceful means on the basis of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his letter addressed to Elmar Mammadyarov the U.S. Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson stated that the United States has worked closely with Azerbaijan on energy. He also mentioned that the United States supports Azerbaijan's efforts to diversify its economy and increase its economic opportunity.

Secretary of State noted that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to offer support after 9/11. He also added that the United States remains committed to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Rex W. Tillerson congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on behalf of the American people for 25 years of friendship and cooperation.