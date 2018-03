Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Results of PACE observation mission for the referendum in Azerbaijan will be discussed at the autumn session of the Assembly.

The member of the PACE observation mission for Referendum in Azerbaijan, Co-rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee Cezar Florin Preda (Romania) told Report.

Notably, autumn session of PACE will be held in Strasbourg, October 10-14.