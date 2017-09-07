Report on Azerbaijan included in agenda of PACE autumn session

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ The discussion of the report “The Functioning of Democratic Institutions in Azerbaijan” has been included in the agenda of the upcoming autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to be held in Strasburg on October 9-13.

Report informs citing the PACE Press Service, the discussion of the report on Azerbaijan prepared by co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee Stefan Schennach and Cezar Florin Preda is set for October 11.

Moreover, in accordance with the preliminary program of the upcoming session, on the same day, October 11, one more report entitled “Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the Council of Europe: What follow-up on respect for human rights?" prepared by Belgian MP Alan Destex will be mulled.

The issue regarding the removal of Pedro Agramunt from the post of the PACE President has also been included in the agenda of the session. This issue is expected to be discussed on the opening day, October 9.

In addition, during the Assembly session, the parliamentary elections in Albania (June 25, 2017), the report “Prosecuting and punishing the crimes against humanity or even possible genocide committed by Daesh” will be reviewed. President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman will also deliver a speech.