Rehman Chishti: Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia achieved historic breakthrough in Washington

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have achieved a historic breakthrough in Washington, Rehman Chishti, former Member of the UK Parliament and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, said at the international conference in Baku titled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons."

According to Report, he noted that this achievement is an important step forward in clarifying the fate of Azerbaijanis who went missing during the conflict:

"It is also significant for bringing the peoples closer together."

"I would like to thank the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for his efforts on international platforms to determine the fate of the missing. In 2023–2024, Azerbaijan held an international conference on missing persons, which is a vivid example of the country"s attention to this issue," he added.