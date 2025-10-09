Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Rehman Chishti: Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia achieved historic breakthrough in Washington

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 12:15
    Rehman Chishti: Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia achieved historic breakthrough in Washington

    The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have achieved a historic breakthrough in Washington, Rehman Chishti, former Member of the UK Parliament and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, said at the international conference in Baku titled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons."

    According to Report, he noted that this achievement is an important step forward in clarifying the fate of Azerbaijanis who went missing during the conflict:

    "It is also significant for bringing the peoples closer together."

    "I would like to thank the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for his efforts on international platforms to determine the fate of the missing. In 2023–2024, Azerbaijan held an international conference on missing persons, which is a vivid example of the country"s attention to this issue," he added.

    Hostages and Missing Persons Rehman Chishti conference breakthrough
    Britaniyalı sabiq nazir itkin düşmüş şəxslərin taleləri ilə bağlı vahid təsisatın olmasını təklif edib
    Рехман Чишти: Лидеры Азербайджана и Армении добились исторического достижения в Вашингтоне

    Latest News

    12:58

    Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assets

    Finance
    12:56

    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Energy
    12:47

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    Finance
    12:43

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

    Other countries
    12:32

    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Photo

    Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

    Business
    12:28

    CBA: Integration of all fintechs with open banking has begun

    Finance
    All News Feed