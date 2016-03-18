Regular session of Euronest PA will be held in Brussels

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Regular session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly will be held on March 21-23, Brussels.

Report informs, the session will read the greetings from the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini. Also, on March 23, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Johannes Hahn will address the session participants.

The session will discuss issues of cooperation between interparliamentary program of the Eastern Partnership countries.