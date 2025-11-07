Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Ilham Aliyev and Shehbaz Sharif in Baku
Foreign policy
- 07 November, 2025
- 17:28
The program of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan has been released, Report informs.
According to the head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency, Burhanettin Duran, President Erdogan will travel to Azerbaijan to attend the event in Baku dedicated to Victory Day on November 8.
"As part of the visit, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected to hold meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will participate in the ceremony. The discussions will cover bilateral, regional, and global issues," Duran said on X.
