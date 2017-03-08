Putin and Medvedev send congratulatory letters to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

© President.az

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev have sent congratulatory letters to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Report Informs, texts of letters say:

"Her Excellency Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mehriban Arif gizi,

Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the International Women`s Day. Throughout history women have been protectors of the family hearth, family values and traditions, and embodied love, faithfulness, warm-heartedness and hope.

May your life be filled with bright and happy days, and may success attend all your undertakings.

I wish you robust health, success and well-being.

Sincerely,

Vladimir Putin

President of the Russian Federation".

***

"Her Excellency Mrs Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mehriban Arif gizi,

Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the remarkable holiday of March 8, the International Women`s Day.

This day gives people warmth, smile and bright emotions. A period of renewal, spring brings us joy and enthusiasm. On March 8, all our best wishes and most sincere words go to women.

You give attention and care to your family, friends and colleagues, and create an environment of comfort and harmony at home. May success attend all your endeavours, and I wish your relatives and close ones happiness and well-being.

I wish you robust health, and extend my best regards to you.

Sincerely,

Dmitry Medvedev

Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation".