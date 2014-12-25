Project for exposure Armenian lies to be presented at UNESCO

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ New Azerbaijan project for exposure Armenian lies and claims of Armenians on the cultural heritage of other nations will be presented at UNESCO. Report informs it was stated by the head of the sector of social-political department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Fuad Akhundov at a press conference dedicated to the presentation of this project.

This unique project will allow assignment of samples to counteract the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis and other peoples of the region by Armenians. It will become a new weapon to denounce the Armenian lies not only in the hands of Azerbaijani, but also foreign ethnographers and historians, - Akhundov said, calling the new project a unique lie detector.He stressed that anyone can now easily check whether, for example, a particular dish or a musical instrument belongs to Armenians, referring to the 18 different medieval Armenian dictionaries.

Touching upon the Armenian claims on pita bread, head of sector noted that it is not found in any of these dictionaries.

He stressed that in the XIX century began the resettlement of Armenians in the Caucasus, and gradually the process of assigning different cultural patterns of other nations, including Azerbaijanis by them.

'Armenians claim that they have inherited lavash from their ancestors. However, if that was true, then the word should occur in the medieval Armenian dictionary' , - said Akhundov.

According to him, the project will be able to finally put an end to Armenian claims.

'We live in the XXI century, during the development of technology, where all people have access to the Internet and can see historical documents'- said Akhundov.