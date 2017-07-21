Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will pay a visit to Hungary

© Report

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyaov will pay an official visit to Hungary.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov will be in official visit to Hungary on July 24.

Within the framework of the visit Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó and other officials. After the official meeting the Ministers will hold joint press conference.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó paid an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on 3-4 November, 2014.