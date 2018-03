Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a one-on-one meeting after welcoming ceremony on September 3.

Report informs, the sides underlined that bilateral relations basing on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey had successfully developed in all fields. They noted that this visit would contribute to further strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries and expressed their confidence in a further development of the relations.

They also exchanged views on bilateral, international and mutual interests.