President: SOCAR has been successfully operating in Ukraine for many years
Foreign policy
- 25 April, 2026
- 13:57
"We are successfully cooperating in many directions today. This cooperation was once again confirmed today," President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Report informs via AZERTAC.
Noting that, in addition to political dialogue, the issues discussed today especially included cooperation in the energy sector, the head of state said: "There are both achievements here – SOCAR has been successfully operating in Ukraine for many years – and, at the same time, there are very good prospects and joint projects."
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