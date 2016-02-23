President Rouhani: 'In each of these meetings and talks we witnessed development of ties between Iran and Azerbaijan'

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan stressed their unanimity on mutual, regional, and international issues, as well as development of Tehran-Baku ties.

Report informs citing the official website of the Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani had a joint press conference with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday in Tehran and referred to 5 rounds of talks and discussions with him during the last 30 months, saying: 'In each and every one of these meetings and negotiations, we witnessed development of ties between Iran and Azerbaijan.'

'In today’s meeting which is being held after the JCPOA and lift of sanctions, conditions are set for us to have joint activities in all areas' continued Rouhani.

He added: 'Joint commission of both countries has been very active during the recent two years, one of its positive results being 11 cooperation agreement signed between Tehran and Baku.'