President of Italy: Global Baku Forum contributes to dialogue of cultures

© REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Global Baku Forum contributes to dialogue of cultures and promotes the strengthening of mutual understanding.

Report informs, says a message of the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, read out to the participants of the VI Global Baku Forum by Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

"Adopting and respecting the equal dignity of all people is a key element in maintaining peace and stability in world and preventing the risk of manifestations of intolerance and extremism.

Barbarous acts of terrorism are a challenge for us, and in order to meet this challenge, we must strengthen security, and promote a dialogue of cultures", Italian President said in his message to the forum participants.

According to him, an event such as the Global Baku Forum contributes to this, promoting and strengthening mutual understanding.

He congratulated Azerbaijani side on successful organization of the forum and welcomed its participants.