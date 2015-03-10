 Top
    President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva meets vice-president of Russian Olympic Committee

    Mehriban Aliyeva said much work has been done by the Organizing Committee of Baku 2015 Games in a short period of time

    Baku.10 March.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani first lady, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, chairperson of the Organizing Committee of the European Games Mehriban Aliyeva has met aide to the Russian President, vice-president of the Olympic Committee Igor Levitin.

    They discussed preparation for the inaugural European Games to take place in Baku this June. Mr Levitin expressed confidence that the Games would be excellently organized. He said Russia was seriously preparing for the Games, saying the country will send a 300-strong delegation to Baku.

    The president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation highlighted what has been done in Azerbaijan in the past few years to develop sport, and spoke of Azerbaijani sportmen`s achievements at European and world championships.

