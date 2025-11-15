President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan
At the invitation of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tashkent on November 15 to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Report informs via AZERTAC.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at Tashkent International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, and other officials.
