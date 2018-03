Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Report informs, message states:

"Deeply saddened by the news about the death of children as a result of the storm on the lake in Karelia Syamozero.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf I express my sincere condolences to you, families and relatives of the dead and to all people of Russia. "