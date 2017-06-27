 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Warsaw

    State anthems of Azerbaijan and Poland were performed

    Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument in Warsaw.

    Report informs, a guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President in front of the monument.

    President Ilham Aliyev put a wreath at the Eternal Flame, and paid tribute to those who were killed in the World War Two.

    The guard of honor marched in front of the head of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

