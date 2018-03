President Ilham Aliyev visited Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Warsaw

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument in Warsaw.

Report informs, a guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President in front of the monument.

President Ilham Aliyev put a wreath at the Eternal Flame, and paid tribute to those who were killed in the World War Two.

State anthems of Azerbaijan and Poland were performed.

The guard of honor marched in front of the head of state to the accompaniment of a military march.