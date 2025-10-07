President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centers

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    "Today, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has evolved from merely a platform for cooperation into one of the significant geopolitical centers," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his address at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, Report informs.

    The head of state expressed his satisfaction with the growing prestige of the Organization on the international stage, saying: "Our shared historical and ethnic roots, along with common national and spiritual values, bring us together as a family."

