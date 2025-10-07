President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centers
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 13:35
"Today, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has evolved from merely a platform for cooperation into one of the significant geopolitical centers," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his address at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, Report informs.
The head of state expressed his satisfaction with the growing prestige of the Organization on the international stage, saying: "Our shared historical and ethnic roots, along with common national and spiritual values, bring us together as a family."
Latest News
15:05
Days of Turkmen culture to be held in AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:04
Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in SamarkandForeign policy
15:02
Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in PhysicsEducation and science
15:02
Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization statesForeign policy
14:59
Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanshipForeign policy
14:57
Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTSOther
14:53
Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoplesForeign policy
14:43
Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South CaucasusForeign policy
14:36